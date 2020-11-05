Corporate Hands | CBA gives to Red Cross, FFP

Robert Hew, president of the Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA), hands over COVID-19 care packages to Hope Munroe, president of the Jamaica Red Cross, during a presentation recently. The CBA donated 1,000 care packages to the Jamaica Red Cross and Food For The Poor (FFP) for distribution to persons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation was made possible from the CBA’s COVID-19 fundraising efforts which was supported by members, friends and several corporate entities, including GraceKennedy, Hi-Lo Food Stores, ADA Manufacturing and the Jamaica Biscuit Company Limited.