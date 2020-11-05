Corporate Hands | Credit Union League presents tablets, laptop to students

Claudette Christie, (third from left), group marketing and communications manager, Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League; Desmine Kennedy (right), regional education officer, Ministry of Education; and Josette Leslie (third from right), principal, Calabar Primary and Junior High School, in discussion with students (from left) Jaive Daley, Raive Daley, Tehillah Harris and Rohan Thompson after they were presented with a laptop and tablets by the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League recently.