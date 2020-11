From left: Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner Laurie Peters; incoming EU Ambassador Marianne Van Steen; Thalia Lyn, CEO of Island Grill; and Sergeant Hanna of the Oracabessa Police Station participate in the painting of the Oracabessa Police Station over the recent National Heroes weekend. This project was sponsored by the ambassadors, Island Grill, Coldwell Banker and Virginia Dare Ja Ltd.