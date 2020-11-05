Deportee charged with murder in Kingston

A Kingston man who was deported to Jamaica some time ago, has been charged with a murder committed in April this year.

Thirty-six-year-old Lionel Davidson, otherwise called ‘Face’ of Hyslope Avenue, Kingston 2 has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tafari Miller, otherwise called ‘Popcorn’.

Miller, a labourer, lived on Windward Road in Kingston.

The Elletson Road Police say about 7:40 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Davidson and Miller had an argument which turned into a fight.

During the fight, Davidson reportedly stabbed Miller and then escaped.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Davidson was subsequently arrested and was charged on Wednesday.

His court date is being finalised.

