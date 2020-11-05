The Editor gets 15-1 Ratio in stewards’ room

EVEN in disqualification, The Editor knows how to spot a longshot, turning up with 15-1 outsider, RATIO, who was awarded the third event, at PURE HEART’s expense, on Sunday’s mandatory Reggae 6 payout day.

RATIO, a stand-alone selection for The Editor, kicked most Reggae 6 bets to the curb, resulting in a whopping mandatory payout of $3.1 million to five winning tickets.

The longshot specialist left punters in awe with a $160 Reggae 6 wager on which he spotted four of six winners, including 3-1 market-springer, BILLIEJO, in the second event, and closed out his bet with two bankers, LEGALITY and KHOLBEAR, in the fifth and sixth races, respectively.

Though The Editor fell short with four of six winners on his $160 Reggae 6 bet, he again proved that even the smallest wager can bring millions, spotting the same number of wins as Shaggy, who opened his purse strings and reeled out $8,640.

Meanwhile, Indian Flame unbelievably missed Sunday’s Twilight 6 by opting to bank MR UNIVERSE on a measly $810 wager, ignoring LEGALITY with title-chasing Dane Nelson aboard. LEGALITY ran past MR UNIVERSE close home to deny Indian Flame’s bet a Twilight 6 payout of $182,537.

However, Indian Flame’s solace at the weekend was four-win victory in October’s ‘Most Wins’ category, securing the $10,000 prize money ahead of July’s champion, Jimmie, and The Clockman, who took the August-September double.

Indian Flame closed October on 30 wins, four ahead of Jimmie and The Clockman, who stumbled at the star of November’s race by picking up a nil. However, most of the tipsters, bar The Editor and Rookie with three winners apiece, appeared not to relish Sunday’s underfoot conditions, barely mustering a winner or two on the nine-race card.