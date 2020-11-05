Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $1.99

Gas prices have gone done by $3.06 effective today.

A litre of E-10 87 is being sold for $105.65 and a litre of E-10 90 is going for $108.48.

Automotive diesel oil has gone down by $1.99 per litre to sell for $107.29.

The price of Kerosene has been reduced by $1.79 to sell for $82.15.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has gone up by $0.25 to sell for $46.57, while butane has moved up by $0.83 to sell for $51.29 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

