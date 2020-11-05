Jamaica-born Carol Sharpe elected to NY Supreme Court

Jamaica-born Carol Sharpe has been elected as a justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

She was elected during Tuesday's election in the United States.

Sharpe, who grew up in Kingston, is the sixth of seven children for her parents, Dorothy and Scebert Sharpe.

In Jamaica, she attended the Half-Way Tree Primary and The Queen's schools.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.