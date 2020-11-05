Man posing as taxi driver charged with abduction and assault

Construction worker 25-year-old Willis Clarke of Summer Hill in St James is to appear in court on charges of forcible abduction and indecent assault following an incident that happened on Erwin main road in the parish.

Clarke was charged on Monday.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, the complainant boarded a Nissan motorcar driven by Willis, believing it was a taxi.

Upon reaching a section of the roadway, it's alleged that Willis locked the complainant in the car and proceeded to sexually assault her.

The complainant managed to escape and alerted relatives.

Later that evening, the accused was seen driving in the community when he was intercepted by residents.

Willis reportedly drove to a police station in a bid to escape the angry residents.

A report was made to the police and Clarke was positively identified.

His court date is being finalised.

