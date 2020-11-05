Manchester man charged with murder

Thirty-year-old Devar Cammock, otherwise called 'Chick', of Spur Hill Tree district in Manchester was on Tuesday charged with the murder of 41-year-old Orville Francis of Sandside district in St Mary.

Francis was stabbed to death in his community on Friday, February 29, 2016.

The police report that about 7:30 a.m., relatives of Francis went to visit him when his body was found.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Francis was seen motionless with several stab wounds.

Cammock was arrested on Sunday, October 25 after lawmen conducted a snap raid.

A question and answer interview was conducted on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 and Cammock was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

