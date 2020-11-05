No UDC New Year’s Eve fireworks this year

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says there will be no staging of its signature New Year’s Eve events, Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks On The Bay this year.

The UDC says the corporation recognises the new realities brought on by COVID-19 and supports the Government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The annual Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks On The Bay, hosted respectively by UDC and its subsidiary the St Ann Development Company (SADCo), have become a staple for many families across Jamaica as a tradition to usher in the New Year.

Over the years, in excess of 300,000 have gathered along the Kingston Waterfront and Ocho Rios Bay Beach, to witness the island’s most stellar fireworks displays.

UDC says it is cognisant of the physical distancing and public gathering rules in place for public safety and therefore will not host the event this year at either of the usual venues.

The corporation has thanked the Jamaican public, sponsors, and other stakeholders who have consistently supported the events.

