Portmore man pleads guilty to theft, co-accused freed

Portmore, St Catherine labourer Devon Butler pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the St Catherine Parish Court to simple larceny.

Butler had no legal representation but attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb Cunningham told the court that she will represent him free of cost.

He is to return to court on December 15 when the attorney will make a plea for leniency and ask the judge to give him a non-custodial sentence.

Butler and Roje Daley were charged jointly with simple larceny.

Robb Cunningham, who represented Daley, argued on Tuesday that there was no evidence to convict him of the offence.

The Crown then offered no evidence against Daley and he was freed.

The Crown led evidence that in June this year a police patrol party saw Butler and another man removing tyres and rims from a motorcar in Portmore and placing them in a motor vehicle.

Butler was held but the other man ran.

Some days later, Butler took the police to Daley’s home and claimed he was the man who ran from the scene.

Daley denied being involved in the theft.

