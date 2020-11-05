Robinson, Jackson deny PNP presidential candidate support claims

Chairman of the People’s National Party (PNP), Fitz Jackson, and General Secretary, Julian Robinson, are dismissing claims that they have each endorsed one of the two candidates in the presidential race.

Further, they both insist that there is no truth to allegations that they have been campaigning for the candidate.

In a joint statement today, Robinson and Jackson stressed that given their roles, they have ensured that they remain impartial.

“As the chairman and the general secretary respectively of the party and members of the election monitoring & appeals committee, we believe it is necessary to issue this reaffirmation in the interest of the integrity of the election process as well as our own integrity.

“In our respective offices, we play an important oversight role in the party’s presidential election and it is essential that we are impartial in the exercise of our duties. In that regard, we have accepted that although we are entitled to vote for the candidate of our choice, we must not make any declaration of our preference or engage in campaigning. We assure all concerned that we have done neither and will scrupulously maintain our impartiality,” they said.

Member of Parliament for St Ann South East Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding, the St Andrew South MP are vying to become the next PNP president, with the polls to be held on Saturday, November 7.

More than 3,300 delegates are eligible to participate in the polls, which will open at 12 locations across the island.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

