US$300m bamboo investment for west, central Jamaica

The local bamboo industry, which currently revolves around a 2,000-acre project on former sugar lands in Trelawny, is to be expanded by some 25,000 acres through a US$300-million project across central and western Jamaica.

Joseph Shoucair, managing director of SCJ Holdings, said that international investors, led by David Stedeford from England, are currently in Jamaica exploring their prospects.

“There are international investors interested in the growing of bamboo, and we are the country that they are looking at,” said Shoucair.

The news of the proposed investment has been welcomed by Agriculture Minister Floyd Green, who said that the Government stood ready to endorse the project.

“It is a massive project. It comes at a time when Government is pursuing investors to invest in this robust bamboo industry,” said Green.

“Bamboo is a very resilient plant and an industry which has many by-products. It is a significant plant that can replace our older industries.”

Among the by-products of bamboo are cups, straws, and single-use disposable plates that are environmentally friendly.

“Bamboo matures in three years. It is biodegradable in nature and will help to mitigate the effects of climate change,” explained Green.

While bamboo represents an attractive investment, the SCJ boss made it clear that bamboo cultivation is not about to replace the planting of sugar cane.

“Frome and Worthy Park Sugar Estates are still operating. There is a need for the production of sugar for the local market and alcohol for markets here and internationally,” said Shoucair, adding that there were hopes of reopening the Monymusk Factory.