53 additional COVID-19 infections, one new death

Jamaica on Thursday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 218.

The deceased is a 45-year-old female from Trelawny.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, which the health ministry says was previously under investigation.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 32.

Meanwhile, there were 53 new cases with ages ranging from 8 to 80 years, pushing the total to 9,426 with 4,281 being active.

Of the new cases, 23 are males and 30 are females.

In the meantime, there were 56 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,801.

Some 76 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 20,749 are at home.

