Clarendon farmer charged following gun seizure

The police in Clarendon are reporting that a Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing seven .40 rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation in Denbigh Crescent on Thursday and one man arrested and charged.

Charged is 27-year-old Akeem Markland, a farmer of Denbigh Crescent in the parish.

The police report that about 12:45 p.m., a team was on operation in the area when a premises occupied by Markland was searched.

According to the police, the firearm along with ammunition was found inside the bedroom.

He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Markland’s court date has not been finalised.

