Man charged for shooting at cops, gun possession

Thirty-year-old Anthony Plummer, otherwise called ‘Dada’, a vendor of Seaga Boulevard, Kingston 14 has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Plummer was charged on Wednesday.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, cops were on patrol in the vicinity of Tower Street and Maiden Lane in downtown Kingston when they saw the accused and requested a search of his person.

However, he reportedly shoved one of the cops, fled, and pulled a firearm, and opened gunfire at the team as he escaped.

After more than a year of investigations, he was apprehended on Monday, October 26 in the parish.

He was subsequently charged.

