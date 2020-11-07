Cop shot dead in Cobbla, Manchester

A policeman has been shot dead in Cobbla, northern Manchester.

The policeman, Constable Kirkland Plummer, was murdered some time after 10 o'clock Saturday night at a party.

It is reported that the police constable, who is attached to the Spalding Police Station disarmed a man who had reportedly discharged an illegal firearm at the party.

The cop was then reportedly attacked by the man’s cronies.

One firearm has been seized.

More information soon.

