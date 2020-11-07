Flash flood watch maintained, as rains continue for third weekend

Most parishes will continue to experience intermittent showers and isolated thunderstorms until this afternoon, as a trough continues to generate unstable weather across the western Caribbean.

The Meteorological Service says western parishes may experience windy conditions. Mostly cloudy conditions, with periods of showers and thunderstorms with winds are expected this afternoon.

A flash flood watch, announced on Thursday, remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. today.

The Gleaner has received reports of blocked roads from continuing land slippages in some parts of east rural St Andrew, as the rains continue into a third weekend across the country.

