Foundation seeks to bring cheer to Mocho residents

Cynthia Sinclair’s project is an example of the saying, “a rose that grew from the concrete”. With the coronavirus adversely impacting livelihoods globally, she cited the pandemic as the gateway to her bringing light and cheer to residents of the rural community of Mocho, Clarendon.

She told The Gleaner that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought many social issues to the fore, hence the birth of the Heritage of Mocho Foundation.

“The pandemic has brought about many changes. Now more than ever, we are forced to acknowledge that poverty and hardship is a real issue and is an issue that cripples communities. We see first-hand in many cases where poverty and lack of opportunity has stifled the potential of many in the communities,” Sinclair told The Gleaner.

The programme seeks to assist residents with medical and educational expenses, food and mentorship and entrepreneurial training.

“Some people in Mocho just don’t have the means. We have seen what the poor and elderly have to do for survival with limited to no real source of income. Life is harder up in the country because of this,” shared the programme’s president, Ian Ayton. “Some residents have gotten old and they cannot get out and do what they used to, so help is needed ... this team is needed,” he added.

“Our aim is that, in times of need and despair, we are there. We believe that, if we can provide food and medical assistance to the elderly, we can bring hope. And if we can provide essential life tools, skills and opportunities to the youth; we can bring change,” added Sinclair.

Noting a positive response, Sinclair said, “We have done two successful food drives, sponsored one high-school student with a full scholarship, donated food to one primary school, provided funeral expense assistance, provided a wheelchair to an elderly lady, and are in the process of doing a back-to-school drive.”

The programme’s projects are funded by membership dues and fixed monthly donations from core members.

“We also have a few persons in our Facebook group who donate. We can do a lot more when we start getting more donations, and would welcome that,” said Sinclair.

The team cites the unification of the community and reducing mental stress among the elderly as a part of their mandate.

“For us as members, it is about that vision; starting something that will serve and empower the Mocho community for generations to come.”

Co-director and treasurer, Indi McLymont, told The Gleaner that, while the initiative stemmed from the impact of COVID-19, further research has highlighted other dire needs among residents.

Meanwhile, councillor for the Mocho division, Romaine Morris, has lauded the group, stating, “They are doing a phenomenal job and they are targeting the most vulnerable in our community, and that is vital. We are going through a pandemic and we need all hands on deck – both private and public sectors.”

Morris said he is also imploring other groups and individuals to venture into similar initiatives.

“One act of kindness goes a far way,” he added.