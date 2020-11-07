Gordon Town Road in St Andrew blocked

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has issued an advisory warning pedestrians and motorists not to use the Gordon Town Main Road in the vicinity of Industry Village, also called “John Crow Tavern”.

The roadway is now impassable due to a landslide resulting from the continuing heavy rains.

Efforts are being undertaken to clear the roadway, which is blocked by debris, silt and boulders, by the National Works Agency (NWA).

The KSAMC says it's monitoring the situation and is advising motorists to exercise extreme caution when using the alternative route at Cottage Hill Road. It says the route is not suited for use by large motor vehicles, including trucks and trailers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.