No COVID deaths; 46 new cases

There were no deaths directly linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

There were also no new deaths under investigation.

Two deaths are deemed coincidental, one of which was previously under investigation.

This means the total fatalities from COVID-19 since March 10 remains at 218.

There were 46 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases up to 9,472. The majority of cases were from St Catherine and St James, which each recorded 13 new cases of the disease; Kingston and St Andrew were next with nine new cases; St Ann, four; St Mary and Westmoreland with two each; and Hanover, Portland and Trelawny with one each.

Eighty people are in hospital. Three are critically ill and 16 are moderately ill.

Seventy-seven people have recovered from the disease, which puts the number of people who have now recovered at 4,878.

