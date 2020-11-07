PNPvotes | Full Text: Lisa thanks supporters, congratulates Golding

Defeated People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Lisa Hanna has said thanks to her supporters in Saturday's election.

Hanna, the St Ann South Eastern MP (1,444) was beaten by Mark Golding, the St Andrew South MP (1,740), by 296 votes.

There was a 96 per cent voter turnout.

In a post on her social media handles Saturday evening, Hanna said she has since spoken with Golding, congratulating him.

See full text below:

I want to sincerely thank all the delegates who voted today.

This campaign has been extraordinary for me. And I have loved every moment of the journey. Walking with you and talking with you.

I’ve called Comrade Mark Golding and congratulated him on his victory. I committed my continued service and support to Party, and to him as our new Leader.

We have much work to do, and must come together in Love, and choose unity.

To my indefatigable Campaign Team - and Comrades in arms that worked tirelessly to bring us together and make this campaign possible across the length and breath of Jamaica. Thank you for everything you have done.

To my family with their love and support I have walked through countless fires with you - To my wonderful husband Richard, and my son Alex, thank you for standing by my side every step of the way.

And, as I speak about family, I must of course say a special thanks also to my SESA family. I thank you for your support. I thank you for your love, and I thank you for the lessons you have taught me in the 13 years I have been privileged to represent you.

Here’s to New Beginnings ...

Thank you! Let’s continue to #BringBackDiLove in our Party and country.

- Lisa Hanna

