PNPvotes | 'Let's work together, Mark'... Hanna prioritises unity if victorious

One of the first things that Lisa Hanna will do if she wins the presidency of the People's National Party (PNP) is to call her opponent Mark Golding and say "Let's work together."

Speaking to reporters after she voted around 11:30 a.m at the Brown's Town Community College in St Ann, Hanna also brushed aside any differences she might have had with former St Ann South West MP Dayton Campbell.

"It's all love. I was the one who brought Dayton as MP when I was region chair. He is an asset to the party, he is a strong worker, I endorsed Dayton again this term to become MP and all of us are working together," she said.



IN PHOTO: Presidential contender Lisa Hanna (centre) and her campaign director Natalie Neita (right) arrive in St Ann to poll her vote in the party's presidential elections - Carl Gilchrist Photo

Earlier, Campbell also said there were no "active issues".

Rainy conditions delayed the start of voting but could not dampen the mood of delegates.

Golding's camp was set up in a vacant lot across from the polling station.

Hanna's supporters were gathered at the Ministry of Education Region Three.

