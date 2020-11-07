PNPvotes | Polls open for presidential elections

Amid light drizzle to heavy showers, People's National Party (PNP) delegates are turning out to elect a new president.

Some 3,400 delegates are voting in the election being run across the island by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

THE CANDIDATES



Mark Jefferson Golding

Age: 55

Attorney at law

Member of Parliament, St Andrew South





Lisa Rene Hanna

Age: 45

Communication Specialist

Member of Parliament, St Ann South Eastern

The winning candidate will replace Dr Peter Phillips who has decided to step down following the party's crushing election defeat to the Jamaica Labour Party in the September 3 general election.

Dr Phillips will also be stepping down as Opposition Leader.

The polls have now opened for the @JamaicaPNP's presidential election. Who do you think will win? #PNPvotes — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) November 7, 2020

VOTING LOCATIONS

Region 1

St Ann – Brown’s Town Community College

Trelawny – Cedric Titus High School

Region 2

St Thomas – Yallahs High School

Portland and St Mary – St Mary High School

Region 3

​Kingston and St Andrew – The Mico University College

Region 4

Clarendon – Glenmuir High School

St Catherine – Cedar Grove Academy

Region 5

St Elizabeth – St Elizabeth Technical High School

Manchester – Manchester High School

Region 6

Westmoreland – Manning’s School

St James – Herbert Morrison Technical High School

Hanover – Rusea’s High School

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.