#PNPvotes | Polls open for presidential elections

Published:Saturday | November 7, 2020 | 10:03 AM
PNP delegates and supporters arrive at the Mico University College in Kingston - Romario Scott photo

Amid light drizzle to heavy showers, People's National Party (PNP) delegates are turning out to elect a new president.

Some 3,400 delegates are voting in the election being run across the island by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

THE CANDIDATES


Mark Jefferson Golding
Age: 55
Attorney at law
Member of Parliament, St Andrew South



Lisa Rene Hanna
Age: 45
Communication Specialist
Member of Parliament, St Ann South Eastern

The winning candidate will replace Dr Peter Phillips who has decided to step down following the party's crushing election defeat to the Jamaica Labour Party in the September 3 general election.

Dr Phillips will also be stepping down as Opposition Leader.

VOTING LOCATIONS

Region 1
St Ann – Brown’s Town Community College
Trelawny – Cedric Titus High School

Region 2
St Thomas – Yallahs High School
Portland and St Mary – St Mary High School

Region 3
​Kingston and St Andrew – The Mico University College

Region 4
Clarendon – Glenmuir High School
St Catherine – Cedar Grove Academy

Region 5
St Elizabeth – St Elizabeth Technical High School
Manchester – Manchester High School

Region 6
Westmoreland – Manning’s School
St James – Herbert Morrison Technical High School
Hanover – Rusea’s High School

