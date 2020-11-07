PNPvotes | The work begins tomorrow, says victorious Golding

Newly-elected president of the People’s National Party Mark Golding says he is ready to take on a bold new era in the 82-year-old organisation and the work begins tomorrow.

Golding was speaking at the party’s Old Hope Road Headquarters after he was declared winner of the presidential election.

His contender Lisa Hanna was not there.

Golding, in thanking her, said she had made commitments in her St Ann South Eastern constituency and he regretted that she was not there with him as he would have asked her to take a seat with him at the head table.

“This party will be a big tent for all of us. I am ready to sit down with you and your team to share our vision for the People’s National Party,” said in reference to Hanna.

Meanwhile, the St Andrew South MP said it was with a deep sense of humility and gratitude that he accepted the ascension as the sixth PNP president.

“The delegates have made their mark for a new leader who has a proven track record of delivering results and a leader who is not divisive and who is inclusive,” said Golding.

He said in this new era, the world is different from what it was a year ago.

“Indeed, the world is different from what we knew it to be 24 hours ago,” said Golding before congratulating US president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the United States election.

