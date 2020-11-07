Probe launched following video showing cops in confrontation with members of the public

The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident captured in a video being circulated, showing policemen in confrontation with two members of the public.

The video shows a man hurling expletives and confronting one of three policemen standing by a what appears to be a Toyota Corolla station wagon. The man then jumps into the vehicle and one of the policemen discharges his weapon into the front tyre on the driver's side of the vehicle, before the driver speeds off in the motorcar.

It's not clear where the incident happened.

In a post on Twitter, the police said a full update will be provided "as soon as possible."

They are asking persons with information or witnesses to the incident, to make contact with the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau at 876-838-3084.

