Voting underway for sixth PNP president
A dozen voting locations should now be open, despite the inclement weather, as polling begins for the next president of the People's National Party (PNP).
It's the second consecutive year of presidential elections for the PNP, following Peter Bunting's challenge of Dr Peter Phillips in a bruising battle last year that left deep divisions within the party.
Today, Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna are vying to replace Dr Phillips, who will be demitting office after being defeated in the September 3 general elections, which left the PNP with only 15 representatives in parliament.
Both Golding and Hanna are expressing confidence that they will be declared the winner today.
Polling locations opened 10:00 a.m. and will close at 3:00 p.m. General secretary, Julian Robinson says results are expected by 5:00 p.m. at the PNP's headquarters on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.
Some 3,300 delegates are eligible to vote.
The voting locations are:
- Kingston and St Andrew – The Mico University College
- St Thomas – Yallahs High School
- Portland and St Mary – St Mary High
- St Ann – Brown’s Town Community College
- Trelawny – Cedric Titus High School
- St James – Herbert Morrison Technical High School
- Hanover – Rusea’s High School
- Westmoreland – Manning’s School
- St Elizabeth – St Elizabeth Technical High School
- Manchester – Manchester High School
- Clarendon – Glenmuir High School
- St Catherine – Cedar Grove Academy
The election is being managed by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
"We have everything in place, so I expect it (the elections) to run smoothly," Robinson told media.
