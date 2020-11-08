Face-to-face pilot postponed as Jamaica remains under severe weather alert

The Education Ministry has postponed Monday's planned reopening of 17 schools for the pilot face-to-face learning programme.

This is because of the flash flood warning in effect for all parishes.

The ministry says it will provide an update on Tuesday, November 10.

Several parishes, primary those in eastern parishes have been hard hit by the heavy rains association with Tropical Storm Eta.

Final list of schools for face-to-face pilot:

1. Yallahs High School, St. Thomas

2. Steer Town Primary and Junior High School, St. Ann

3. Somerton All-Age and Infant School, St. James

4. Newcombe Valley Primary School, St. Elizabeth

5. Morgan’s Forest Primary and Infant, Clarendon

6. Mile Gully Primary School, Manchester

7. Kemps Hill High School, Clarendon

8. Garlogie Primary and Junior High, Clarendon

9. Chatsworth Primary and Infant School, St. James

10. Chantilly Primary School, Westmoreland

11. Bethlehem All Age and Infant School, St. Elizabeth

12. Ballards Valley Primary School, St. Elizabeth

13. Alston High School, Clarendon

14. Moore Town Primary & Junior High School, Portland

15. Chalky Hill All Age, St. Ann

16. Devon Primary, Manchester

17. Moneague Primary and Junior High, St. Ann

