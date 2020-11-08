Flash flood warning as heavy rains continue over next few days

A flash flood warning is in effect for north western and southern parishes as the island continues to be drenched over the next few days with heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Service says the outer bands of Eta, which is now a tropical cyclone, are across the island, causing thunderstorms and heavy rain, as the system heads towards Jamaica's closest neighbour, Cuba.

The rains have been causing damage to several roads across the country, including the Corporate Area. Yesterday, a section of the Gordon Town main road in east rural in St Andrew, was blocked by rocks and soil, as heavy rains caused by a land slippage. Motorists were advised to use the Cottage Hill road, however, large vehicles, such as trucks and trailers, should avoid the alternative route.

