Holness saddened by killing of cop

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the killing of Constable Kirkland Plummer.

Plummer, who is attached to the Spalding Police Station, was killed at a party in Harwood district, somewhere on the border between Clarendon and Manchester, the police say, shortly after 10:00 p.m. last night.

It is reported that the constable disarmed a man who had allegedly discharged an illegal firearm at the party. The cop was then reportedly attacked by the man’s cronies.

A firearm was seized following the incident.

"I am immensely saddened by the shooting death of Constable Kirkland Plummer. His three children have been robbed of their father and his wife has been robbed of her husband," the prime minister tweeted this morning.

"My heart goes out to them and to his @JamaicaConstab colleagues. Justice must be served," Holness said.

