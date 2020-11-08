I recently got a chance to spend quality time in a parish I used to visit frequently as a child, Westmoreland. Most persons know it for the many tourist activities that take place at the western end, Negril, a hotspot for party lovers.

However, the parish has many beautiful districts with rich history. When Christopher Columbus made his second voyage to Jamaica, he stopped at Westmoreland, and one of the first Spanish settlements was built at Bluefields.

While staying in a gated community in Whitehouse, I noticed a lot of construction and landscaping taking place. What was more alarming was, every day I saw the same men arduously working. Some were cutting bushes while others were carrying bags of cement, with a pleasant-but-focused demeanour. The only time they would sit and chat was when the lunch vendor came. A lady named Miss Natesha, who cooked her food from home, then transported the pots in the back of her white Toyota Corolla station wagon. It also serves as her little haberdashery on wheels, as she also sells other food items like cocoa bread and box juice.

While the men were sitting and talking, I noticed one of them had his daughter beside him. Inked with a tattooed sleeve on both arms and a gap between his front teeth, he hugged her while asking her what she wanted to eat. Intrigued by their bond, I introduced myself and stated, “It’s very uplifting to see a father playing an active role in his daughter’s life.” After which, I quickly followed up, and said, “My name is Kareem, what is yours?”

SEARCHING FOR A BETTER LIFE

Still holding his daughter tightly in his arms, he stated, “Dem call me Josh.” At that point, his six-year-old daughter tilted up her head. With a glimmer in her eyes and a set of shimmering white teeth, she stated, “And I am called Jessiena.”

Joshua, otherwise called Josh, works at a villa in the community and stressed that he was determined to ensure his daughter had a better life than he did. “My fahda died when I was 12, and my mother had seven of us, so it was really hard. Because he was the one bringing in the money, I cudden attend school after the primary level. So I don’t want the same thing to reach her [his daughter]. Even though I am a single parent, I do the best I can for her.”

Josh has a vivid memory of how much he had to struggle, though he seems at peace with the course his life has taken. “Even though I wasn’t going to school, my mother still tried to help with [reading] the books, but she had arthritis really bad and she couldn’t really move about. At this point, I said to myself, I affi learn a trade. So my older brother Roger taught me carpentry.”

When Roger migrated to another country, Josh was once again left to figure things out on his own. “I started working with a fish company called Ocean Food and then I looked work on a construction site as a labourer. I was carrying buckets with gravel and cement all day, but buoy the work did rough pon me. At the end of the day, my hand middle was sore,” Josh said with a chuckle.

FINDING A HOME

After doing a few more odd jobs, he met a missionary who was doing some outreach projects in Jamaica. “This is how I ended up overseeing the property I am at now. I started working for this lady doing handy work around the property, until one day she stated that she will be travelling for some months and I should live on the property until she comes back.”

This continued for several years until the property was sold, which initially worried Josh. “At first, I never know what was going to happen, but the new owner said the lady [previous owner] talk so well about me, he wanted me to stay. He and his family even bought a tablet for my daughter, which was really great with dis COVID learning ting.”

Our conversation continued for another five minutes, when his daughter, placed her hand around his waist, tugged his shirt, then said, “Daddy, it’s time to get back to work.”

Fact Box

Location: Whitehouse, Westmoreland

Who is it for: Persons who want to go to the beach but don’t like crowds

Tip: Choose a fuel-efficient motor vehicle, as many of the places of attractions are far apart.

What stands out: The community members are generally very pleasant and mannerly.

What to carry: Carry an igloo to store fish that you purchase. This is one of the cheapest places to get fish and lobster.

Must-try food: Snapper fish at Jimmys

Vehicle needed to access property: A sedan is fine as the roads are relatively smooth.

