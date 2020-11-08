PNPvotes| Golding took majority of votes in central and west; Hanna received more in east

An analysis of yesterday's votes in the People's National Party's (PNP) presidential election shows an interesting variance in support for both candidates from the different regions of the island.

The vote breakdown shows Mark Golding receiving the majority of the votes from St Ann, polling 124 to Hanna's 88; and Hanna eking out 498 votes to Golding's 486 in Kingston and St Andrew. She also received significantly more votes than Golding in parishes towards the east, including St Catherine, where she polled 235 to Golding's 194; while Golding took the majority of votes in the central parishes and parishes in the west, except Westmoreland, where Hanna received only two more votes than Golding.

In the end, however, it was Golding who emerged with the majority of the delegates' votes, polling 1,740 to Hanna's 1,444.

It's not clear whether uneasy relationships with some influential PNP members in her constituency affected votes for Hanna in St Ann.

Speaking with our Gleaner correspondent, Carl Gilchrist, Lydia Richards, the councillor for the Bensonton division in St Ann South East, said her poor relationship with Hanna had nothing to do with the support Golding got from South East St Ann.

“I had nothing to do with it. I just supported Golding and allowed the constituents to decide for themselves,” she said.

However, councillor for the Beecher Town division in the constituency, Ian Bell, insists that the vast majority of delegates from the constituency voted for Hanna.

He believes all but two of the 69 delegates from the constituency voted for the MP.

“We had 69 delegates and we believe it’s just about two persons from SE voted otherwise. I am confident that the majority of South East supported their Member of Parliament,” Bell told our correspondent.

Notwithstanding the results, both Golding and Hanna publicly pledged yesterday to work together to reunite the party.

“This party will be a big tent for all of us. I am ready to sit down with you and your team to share our vision for the People’s National Party,” Golding said in reference to Hanna during his victory speech yesterday.

Similarly, Hanna extended herself in a call to the PNP president-elect after the announcement of the results.

"I’ve called Comrade Mark Golding and congratulated him on his victory. I committed my continued service and support to party, and to him as our new leader," she said in a statement to her supporters.

"We have much work to do, and must come together in love, and choose unity."

