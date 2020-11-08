Regional Briefs

T&T announces new protocols for entry

PORT-OF-SPAIN (CMC):

Trinidad and Tobago yesterday outlined new protocols for entry into the country as it eased slightly some of the existing measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said it would be impossible for all nationals wanting to come home for the Christmas season to be accommodated.

Persons entering Trinidad and Tobago will now have to be in possession of a negative PCR test done two days prior to arrival and would be placed in state quarantine facilities, mainly hotels, for the next seven days, and released only after testing negative after the sixth day in quarantine.

As of Friday, 13,042 nationals and residents had applied to re-enter the twin-island republic and 7, 204 exemptions had been granted.

The government said that some persons who had been allowed to leave the country were now trying to re-enter as quickly as possible having completed the purpose of their visit overseas. It emphasised that these people would have to join the queue of persons wishing to return home.

Gonsalves sworn in for fifth consecutive term

KINGSTOWN (CMC):

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves was sworn into office for a fifth consecutive term yesterday, extending a hand of friendship to all in St Vincent and the Grenadines, but remaining adamant that his administration will not be involved in the sale of passports to finance socio-economic developments.

Gonsalves, 74, led his ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) to a 9-6 victory over the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) in last Thursday’s general election, reversing the results of the past two general elections, when the party won a slender one-seat majority in the 15-member Parliament.

Gonsalves acknowledged that there have been “bruised sentiments” on both sides of the political divide, but said after being sworn in by the island’s first female governor general, Susan Dougan, that the time for division was over.

“We are two small country to sustain prolonged animosities. We have to love our neighbours,” Gonsalves said.