Several roads impassable due to heavy rains

Roads across several parishes are now impassable as the heavy downpour, influenced by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Eta, continues.

Eta is now heading to Florida in the United States, where it's expected to make landfall today or tomorrow.

Updating our sister station, Radio Jamaica, this afternoon, communications manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, said among the impassable routes at this time are:

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, which has been flooded

Gordon Town Road above Industry Village in east rural St Andrew, which has been affected landslides

Border in St Andrew

Unity to Tom's River in St Andrew

Florence Hill in St Andrew

St Christopher in St Andrew to Glengoffe in St Catherine

Riley to Glasgow in Hanover, which has been affected by fallen trees

Spalding to Cave Valley in Clarendon

Danks to Crofts Hill in Clarendon

Trout Hall to Granston in Clarendon

Lacovia to Magotty in St Elizabeth

Luana to Black River in St Elizabeth, which has been flooded. Small vehicles are being warned not to attempt to traverse the roadway

Black River and Hodges near Black River High School in St Elizabeth. Motorists are being warned to traverse the area

Holland Bamboo in St Elizabeth

Lewisburgh Road in St Mary

The Meteorological Service says a flash flood warning is in effect until 5:00 p.m. today for southern and north western parishes and a flash flood watch in effect for all other parishes.

A small craft warning is also in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts.

