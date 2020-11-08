Three deaths from COVID; 34 new cases

Three more people have died from COVID-19, increasing the number of fatalities to 221.

One of the deaths was previously under investigation.

Two of the deaths are persons from Westmoreland: one is a 53 year-old man and the other a 62 year-old woman. A 90 year-old man from St Thomas is the third victim.

Another death is under investigation.

The number of people critically ill have increased to five from three on Friday. Seventy-eight are in hospital down from 80 and nine are moderately ill, a reduction from 16 at the start of the weekend.

There were 34 new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours, pushing Jamaica's total COVID-19 cases since March 10 to 9,506.

Kingston and St Andrew along with St Catherine had the most new cases, recording nine each; Westmoreland, five; St James and Trelawny, three each; Manchester, two; and St Thomas, St Elizabeth and St Mary each with one new case.

Fifty-six more people recovered from the disease, increasing the number of recoveries to 4,934.

