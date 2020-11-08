Tremor rocks parts of St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona, says sections of Jamaica were rocked by a a 3.4 magnitude earthquake this afternoon.

It happened at about 2:59 p.m. The epicentre was near Trinityville, St Thomas. The quake was also felt in parts of Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine.

