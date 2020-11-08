Update| Four die in fiery crash in St Ann

Four people have died in a crash along the Discovery Bay main road in St Ann.

The police say the incident happened about 7:50 this morning.

Those dead have not yet been identified.

Amateur footage and photos show one of the vehicles in flames.

Investigations continue.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.