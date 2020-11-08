Update| Heavy rains claim portion of Gordon Town Road in St Andrew; several others impassable
Heavy rains have claimed a section of the Gordon Town main road in St Andrew, while other sections continue to be blocked by landslides.
The Gleaner has also received reports of flooding in Bull Bay, also in east rural St Andrew, as water from the main road finds its way into communities.
Meanwhile, the National Works Agency (NWA) has added that the following roadways are also blocked:
- Ally Bridge and Mocho to Frankfield in Clarendon
- Rio Magno to Springfield; Bog Walk to Santa Maria; Tulloch to Zion Hill in St. Catherine
- Maroon Town to Springvale road in Trelawny
- Goshen in St. Elizabeth. Persons driving small vehicles are being warned not to use the road
- Coleyville in Manchester
- Irish Town road, St Andrew
Earlier today the NWA reported that the following roads were also impassable:
- The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine
- Gordon Town Road above Industry Village in east rural St Andrew, which has been affected landslides
- Border in St Andrew
- Unity to Tom's River in St Andrew
- Florence Hill in St Andrew
- St Christopher in St Andrew to Glengoffe in St Catherine
- Riley to Glasgow in Hanover, which has been affected by fallen trees
- Spalding to Cave Valley in Clarendon
- Danks to Crofts Hill in Clarendon
- Trout Hall to Granston in Clarendon
- Lacovia to Magotty in St Elizabeth
- Luana to Black River in St Elizabeth, which has been flooded. Small vehicles are being warned not to attempt to traverse the roadway
- Hodges near Black River High School in St Elizabeth. Motorists are being warned to traverse the area
- Holland Bamboo in St Elizabeth
- Lewisburgh Road in St Mary
The Meteorological Service says a flash flood warning is in effect until 5:00 p.m. today for southern and north western parishes and a flash flood watch in effect for all other parishes.
A small craft warning is also in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts.