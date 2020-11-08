Update| Heavy rains claim portion of Gordon Town Road in St Andrew; several others impassable

Heavy rains have claimed a section of the Gordon Town main road in St Andrew, while other sections continue to be blocked by landslides.

The Gleaner has also received reports of flooding in Bull Bay, also in east rural St Andrew, as water from the main road finds its way into communities.

Meanwhile, the National Works Agency (NWA) has added that the following roadways are also blocked:

Ally Bridge and Mocho to Frankfield in Clarendon

Rio Magno to Springfield; Bog Walk to Santa Maria; Tulloch to Zion Hill in St. Catherine

Maroon Town to Springvale road in Trelawny

Goshen in St. Elizabeth. Persons driving small vehicles are being warned not to use the road

Coleyville in Manchester

Irish Town road, St Andrew

Earlier today the NWA reported that the following roads were also impassable:

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine

Gordon Town Road above Industry Village in east rural St Andrew, which has been affected landslides

Border in St Andrew

Unity to Tom's River in St Andrew

Florence Hill in St Andrew

St Christopher in St Andrew to Glengoffe in St Catherine

Riley to Glasgow in Hanover, which has been affected by fallen trees

Spalding to Cave Valley in Clarendon

Danks to Crofts Hill in Clarendon

Trout Hall to Granston in Clarendon

Lacovia to Magotty in St Elizabeth

Luana to Black River in St Elizabeth, which has been flooded. Small vehicles are being warned not to attempt to traverse the roadway

Hodges near Black River High School in St Elizabeth. Motorists are being warned to traverse the area

Holland Bamboo in St Elizabeth

Lewisburgh Road in St Mary

The Meteorological Service says a flash flood warning is in effect until 5:00 p.m. today for southern and north western parishes and a flash flood watch in effect for all other parishes.

A small craft warning is also in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts.