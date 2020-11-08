Update| Weather may improve by Tuesday, but more rainfall by weekend says Met Service

The Meteorological Service says Jamaica should begin to experience an improvement in weather conditions by Tuesday, as the heavy rainfall reduces.

However, at the same time, it forecasts that rainfall could return by the end of the week, as a tropical wave may cause instability across the central Caribbean.

Several roads and other infrastructure have been damaged and are currently impassable, leaving communities marooned, as the country experiences a third week of heavy downpour. A father and daughter have also lost their lives, after their house was reduced to rubble by a landslide in Shooters Hill, east rural St Andrew two weeks ago.

A flash flood warning is currently in effect for north western and southern parishes and a flash flood watch for all other parishes, as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Eta continue to influence weather conditions across the country.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.