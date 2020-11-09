36 new COVID cases, no additional death

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from 1 to 73 years, pushing the tally to 9,542.

Some 4,242 cases are active.

There was no new case of death, keeping the total at 221.

Of the new cases, 16 are males and 20 are females.

In the meantime, there were 18 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,952.

Some 74 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill and five critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 21,544 are at home.

