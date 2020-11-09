Bog Walk Gorge and Gordon Town Road remain impassable
Members of the public are being advised by the police to use alternative routes where possible as several roads are still impassable due to the inclement weather.
They are:
* Bog Walk Gorge, St Catherine
* Gordon Town Road, Kingston 6
* Cottage Hill Road, Kingston 6
* Font Hill bridge, St Thomas
And the police say the following roads are now open to vehicular traffic:
* Chesterfield Drive, Kingston 11
* Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 13
* Harbour View Road-a Bout, St Andrew
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution as the roads are still wet.
