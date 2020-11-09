Caribbean leaders congratulate Biden and Harris

Caribbean leaders have extended congratulations to the United States President-elect Joe Biden and his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying that they were looking forward to working them.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a message on his Twitter page noted that “America will have its first female vice president in the person of Kamala Harris and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage.

“Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her. We look forward to working with the new administration,” Holness added.

Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, also created history by becoming the first woman of colour to become US Vice President.

In his letter of congratulations to Biden, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that he recalled working with him when he served as Vice President to President Barrack Obama.

“I wish you every success as you prepare to take up office and I pray for the success of your administration and for the well-being of all people of the United States,” Browne wrote in his letter to Biden.

St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said he had been watching “along with you and the rest of the world, the elections in the United States” and that the “results indicate that the American people have decided that Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris will be their leaders”.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said “given the close familial ties of both our countries and our joint economic and security connections, we look forward to the strengthening of those bonds in the months and years ahead”.

CMC