Manchester farmer charged in relation to store break-in

Manchester farmer 36-year-old Kevin Powell, otherwise called ‘Dog’, was on Saturday charged in relation to a case of robbery.

He is charged with store-room breaking, larceny, and receiving stolen property.

Powell, who is of Lyn's Avenue, Christiana, will appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Friday, November 13.

The Christiana Police report that about 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, the complainant went to his business establishment at Larimar's Plaza where he discovered that the locks were forcibly removed and several items were stolen.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and on Saturday, November 07, after unearthing investigative leads, cops conducted an operation at Powell’s house.

A search warrant was executed and several of the stolen items were found, according to the police.

Powell was taken in and subsequently charged.

