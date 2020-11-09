Mark Golding to be sworn in as Opposition Leader Tuesday

Mark Golding is to be sworn in as Opposition Leader on Tuesday.

Golding who is also the St Andrew South MP will be sworn in at a small ceremony at King’s House.

On Saturday, Golding was elected president of the People’s National Party (PNP) after beating his contender Lisa Hanna by 296 votes.

The St Andrew South MP first sat in the parliament as a Senator in 2007 and served until 2017 when he was elected Member of Parliament for St Andrew South.

From 2012 to 2016, he was the Justice Minister in the Portia Simpson Miller administration.

Golding is succeeding Dr Peter Phillips as PNP president and Opposition Leader.

On September 4, Phillips announced that he was stepping down from both posts after the PNP’s crushing defeat to the Jamaica Labour Party in the general election.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.