Several roadways still blocked following heavy rainfall – NWA

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that roadways in several parishes remain impassable following heavy rainfall on the weekend, even as teams have been dispatched to clear other corridors.

The NW says there were numerous reports of blockages and inundation across the island as well as single lane access in some areas.

Among the corridors that are currently impassable are the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, a section of the Gordon Town roadway, the Woodford to Maryland road, and the roadway through Silver Hill Gap in St Andrew.

The Bethel to Whiteford roadway in St Thomas is also being affected by a breakaway that has left the roadway at Mount Vernon impassable.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that teams have been dispatched to clear landslides along several roadways in St Catherine to include Bellfield to Planters, Bog Walk to Santa Maria and Bartons to Ginger Ridge.

In St Andrew, a major landslide along the Irish Town Road is also being cleared while over in St Thomas, the roadways from Llandewey to Windsor Forest to Cedar Valley and the main road from Yallahs to Morant Bay that is severely scoured and affected by washed down silt is being cleared and temporarily restored.

Shaw says that assessments continue across all parishes as the NWA seeks to identify and clear to, at least single lane access, roadways that have been affected.

He says motorists and all road users should remain vigilant while using the roadways as the rains are projected to continue and failures and surface damages are likely to happen or reoccur over the next few days.

