Three Edna Manley students receive music scholarships

Three students from the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts are recipients of the Jerome ‘Jah Jerry’ Haynes Foundation Scholarships.

The foundation has donated US$1000 to each student to complete their studies.

Krysten Henry, a final-year student who is pursuing a bachelor of music in performance, thanked the sponsor for the scholarship, saying she plans to produce and teach music. She is also aiming at working on an EP.

Henry said she also plans to do a masters degree in music technology in the future.

Another recipient, Daniel Ricketts, is a final-year student studying for a Bachelor of Music Education degree.

An aspiring songwriter who says he is going to produce songs soon, Ricketts noted that he is now part of a band that performs in low-income communities such as Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens, among others.

“I believe in giving back, even though I don’t have it,” Ricketts said during the virtual awards ceremony recently.

He thanked the foundation for the help, saying his journey is one of struggle, but that his plan is to excel in the field of music.

Omar Eubanks, a second-year bachelor of music education student, said that returning to Edna Manley this year was a challenge as his parents did not have the resources to fund his course at the college.

“In the future, I see myself taking the next generation of young musicians on my shoulders in guiding them to love music the way I fell in love with music.”

Head of the Jah Jerry Foundation, James Haynes, said that the mission of his organisation is to promote education by providing financial assistance to students who are enrolled in college and are majoring in music.

He praised the scholarship awardees for expressing the desire to assist and train young musicians.

The Jah Jerry Foundation was established in 2012 in memory of Jerome Haynes, popularly known as ‘Jah Jerry’. He was a pioneer Jamaican musician who helped to create the ska.

His career spanned more than 60 years as a legendary guitarist and he played for many top Jamaican singers during his time.

The guitarist played on popular songs such as Simmer Down, Oh Carolina, Carry Go Bring Come, and many more.

“My father devoted time teaching aspiring young musicians the rudiments of the guitar and the fundamentals of reading and writing music,” Haynes said.