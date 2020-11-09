Westmoreland early-childhood institution benefits from resource materials

Fifty-two students of Solas Early Childhood Institution in Blackness District, Burnt Savannah, Westmoreland, received donations and resource materials from Amashika Lorne, and Aubyn Allen.

The school is located near to a sugar farming belt in the parish and has been in existence for more than 15 years. The day-to-day lessons are administered by three teachers and the current student body is comprised of students between three-six years old who are engaging in virtual classes.

“I currently reside overseas, but I stay abreast of what’s happening. I had an emergency trip to make to Jamaica and asked some of my friends if they would like to make a contribution to help students in my home community while I’m here, ” said Allen.

A copy of the colouring book Chat Tu Mi and Colour was also presented.

“Colouring is a great way to watch their progress in terms of gross motor skills – general movement of dragging the crayons across the page, and fine motor skills – being more deliberate with the wrist and finger movements to stay in the lines. I’m hoping the books will aid quality family time in these households,” said Lorne.

Principal of the school, Yevette Lewis, said: “Since school commenced, week one saw about one-fourth of our total registered students. Fortunately, we saw improvements in week two with the attendance increasing to 50 per cent. One of the major complaints of our parents is the lack of credit, and so I was very pleased to hear that the initiative will be giving resources and a credit donation as we continue to adhere to the directives.”

Councillor for the Friendship division, Kevin Murray, has also welcomed the initiative and has added $30,000 worth of stationery supplies for the students. “I am very familiar with this school. In fact, my first project was painting the school for a Labour Day project. I am happy to see its growth and sustenance since.”

The students will all receive three weeks worth of data credit to aid with online learning, as well as a copy of the colouring book titled Chat Tu Mi and Colour, published by Lorne’s communications firm.

Going forward, wherein social distancing will have to be factored into the classrooms, Lewis has expressed that if persons would like to continue efforts to support the students by purchasing some tents to create additional spaces for classes as a temporary fix, they can do so. For more information, contact the principal at lewis.yevette@gmail.com or 876-4035072.