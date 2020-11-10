3 more COVID-19 deaths, 31 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 224.

The deceased are an 87-year-old female from Hanover, an 87-year-old female from St Catherine and a 90-year-old female from St Catherine. The death of the 90-year-old female was previously under investigation.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing that tally to 23. One of the case was previously under investigation.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 30.

Meanwhile, there were 31 new cases with ages ranging from 1 to 82 years, pushing the total to 9,573 with 4,234 being active.

Of the new cases, 12 are males and 19 are females.

In the meantime, there were 35 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,987.

Some 75 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill and five critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 21,764 are at home.

