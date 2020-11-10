Agri Minister says gov't working with farmers to ensure enough food for X-mas

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green says the Government will be working closely with farmers to ensure that Jamaica has enough food as the Christmas season approaches.

Farmers have been hard hit by several days of rainfall and flooding.

According to Green, the sector will rise from the challenges and the ministry has identified support strategies.

He says the ministry has immediately isolated some $100 million to rehabilitate farm roads in affected areas.

At least 17 identified farm roads will require an estimated $111.6 million for repairs.

Green has appealed to farmers to remain resilient.

He also wants the private sector to join in the recovery process.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com