As Prime Minister of Jamaica and the minister of defence, I am honoured by this opportunity to again remember those Jamaicans who bravely fought in World Wars I and II, a number of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice to set the foundation for the freedoms and privileges we have been able to build on and enjoy today.

Remembering them is an eternal pledge of faith we made with them as best brought out in the words of Dr John McCrae’s poem - In Flanders Field: “ To you from failing hands we throw the torch, be yours to hold it high; If ye break faith with those of us who die, we shall not sleep though poppies grow in Flanders Fields.” We pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands, including Jamaicans, who lie in war graves in Europe.

Not only must we remember those who died, we must remember those who lived; those who in the end secured the victory for democracy and human rights and freedoms. We must remember our veterans and honour them. The Jamaica Legion National Poppy Appeal sets a good foundation annually for us to remember them. Many of us, whether we are aware of the bloodshed, resilience, and hope the poppy represents, have worn poppies over the years and donated to the care of some of our veterans who are no longer able to take care of themselves or have others to care for them.

This year, I add my voice to the call for support to our veterans, not only those who served in WWI or WWII, but those who helped to shape our national- security environment in pre- and post-independent Jamaica. Our veterans and serving members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) have been and continue to be vital to the national plan to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise a family, and do business. Even as the country faces one of its toughest battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, the JDF has been instrumental in the successes we have had to date.

I charge us as a country to not break faith with our veterans. The National Poppy Appeal Committee is taking some admirable initiatives this year in view of the COVID-19 challenges. Make a donation when you have the opportunity, and buy tickets for the ‘Veterans for Veterans’ virtual concert.

ANDREW HOLNESS, ON, MP

Prime Minister